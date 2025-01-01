Art.-Nr. 77593 | Lernvideo (Vortrag)

Obligation to use e-invoices as of 1 January 2025 - Basics and successful introduction for companies

Learn everything you need to know about the legal background and particulars of your obligation to use electronic invoices (e-invoices), as well as how to implement these in DATEV solutions.
  • Overview of legal framework conditions for introducing electronic invoices
  • Common applications and your options using DATEV products
  • Optimised cooperation thanks to smooth and secure data exchange between companies and tax consultancy offices
Einmalig
102,00 €
Preis- und Lieferinformationen
Jetzt bestellen

Kurzinfo

Wissensgebiet Programmwissen
Ziel Aufbau von Software- und Grundlagenkompetenz
Methodik Lernvideo (Vortrag)
Dauer ca. 0,75 Std.
Stand 05/2024
Nutzungsdauer 24 Monate
Vorschau

Inhalte

Beschreibung

Electronic invoices are playing an increasingly greater role in business transactions between companies (B2B sector). From 1 January 2025, receiving electronic invoices will become a legal requirement for every business without exception, and soon companies will be required to send electronic invoices as well. For small and medium sized companies in particular, this obligation brings a significant amount of uncertainty. They need information and guidance on implementation.

Digitalising your document processing allows you to optimise your processes and save a significant amount of money.

Learn about the legal background, timeframe and other details about the upcoming obligation to use electronic invoices. Discover how you can meet the legal requirements using DATEV applications, through examples based on real-world practice.

Did you know?

This video has subtitles. Use the new function in the video player settings now on the DATEV online learning platform.

Themen

Focus point 1: Legal requirements

  • Legal foundation: who will be affected, how and when?

  • Important information and changes to law

Focus point 2: Applications

  • Receivinginvoices

  • Issuing invoices

  • Archiving, digitally processing and forwarding electronic invoices

Focus point 3: Software overview

  • Solutions for electronic invoices

  • DATEV works with solutions from third-party providers

  • Smooth and secure communication between consultancy offices and clients

Details

Who is this video for?

  • Business owners and directors

  • Company employees

Zusatzinformation

Begleitunterlage zum Lernvideo

Die Begleitunterlage zum Lernvideo steht Ihnen als PDF-Dokument im Bereich "Lernmaterialien" in der DATEV Lernplattform online zur Verfügung. Informationen dazu finden Sie im DATEV Hilfe-Center: Dok.-Nr. 1035297.

Referierende

Employee of DATEV eG

Allgemeine Informationen Lernvideo

Verfügbarkeit des Lernvideos

Das Lernvideo steht Ihnen nach Abschluss der Bestellung auf der DATEV Lernplattform online zur Verfügung. Sollte das Lernvideo zum Buchungszeitpunkt noch nicht verfügbar sein, erhalten Sie eine gesonderte Benachrichtigung, sobald dieses bereitgestellt wird.

Wo finden Sie die Lernvideos?

Ihre gebuchten Lernvideos finden Sie automatisch in Ihrer DATEV Lernplattform online unter: go.datev.de/leon.

Flatrate Lernvideo

Wenn für Ihre Kanzlei ein Flatrate-Lernvideo-Vertrag vorliegt, steht Ihnen dieses Video auf der DATEV Lernplattform online unter go.datev.de/leon zur Verfügung. Eine separate Bestellung dieses Lernvideos ist nicht notwendig.

Weitere Informationen

Leistungsbeschreibung Lernvideo/Lernvideo mit Übung/Training online (Dok.-Nr. 0903126) Leistungsbeschreibung DATEV Lernplattform online (Dok.-Nr. 0904300)

Weiterbildungsbescheinigung

Nach der Durcharbeit eines Lernvideos finden Sie Ihre Weiterbildungsbescheinigung auf der DATEV Lernplattform online in Ihrem persönlichen Bereich unter „Meine Nachweise“ zum Download. Bitte stellen Sie sicher, dass Ihre persönlichen Daten wie Name, Vorname und E-Mail-Adresse in den Stammdaten (DATEV-Arbeitsplatz) korrekt hinterlegt sind. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie hier.

Preise

Art.-Nr. 77593 | Lernvideo (Vortrag)

Obligation to use e-invoices as of 1 January 2025 - Basics and successful introduction for companies

Learn everything you need to know about the legal background and particulars of your obligation to use electronic invoices (e-invoices), as well as how to implement these in DATEV solutions.
Einmalig
102,00 €
Jetzt bestellen