Obligation to use e-invoices as of 1 January 2025 - Basics and successful introduction for companies
- Overview of legal framework conditions for introducing electronic invoices
- Common applications and your options using DATEV products
- Optimised cooperation thanks to smooth and secure data exchange between companies and tax consultancy offices
Kurzinfo
Inhalte
Beschreibung
Electronic invoices are playing an increasingly greater role in business transactions between companies (B2B sector). From 1 January 2025, receiving electronic invoices will become a legal requirement for every business without exception, and soon companies will be required to send electronic invoices as well. For small and medium sized companies in particular, this obligation brings a significant amount of uncertainty. They need information and guidance on implementation.
Digitalising your document processing allows you to optimise your processes and save a significant amount of money.
Learn about the legal background, timeframe and other details about the upcoming obligation to use electronic invoices. Discover how you can meet the legal requirements using DATEV applications, through examples based on real-world practice.
Did you know?
Themen
Focus point 1: Legal requirements
-
Legal foundation: who will be affected, how and when?
-
Important information and changes to law
Focus point 2: Applications
-
Receivinginvoices
-
Issuing invoices
-
Archiving, digitally processing and forwarding electronic invoices
Focus point 3: Software overview
-
Solutions for electronic invoices
-
DATEV works with solutions from third-party providers
-
Smooth and secure communication between consultancy offices and clients
Details
Who is this video for?
-
Business owners and directors
-
Company employees
Zusatzinformation
Referierende
Employee of DATEV eG
