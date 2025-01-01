Electronic invoices are playing an increasingly greater role in business transactions between companies (B2B sector). From 1 January 2025, receiving electronic invoices will become a legal requirement for every business without exception, and soon companies will be required to send electronic invoices as well. For small and medium sized companies in particular, this obligation brings a significant amount of uncertainty. They need information and guidance on implementation.

Digitalising your document processing allows you to optimise your processes and save a significant amount of money.

Learn about the legal background, timeframe and other details about the upcoming obligation to use electronic invoices. Discover how you can meet the legal requirements using DATEV applications, through examples based on real-world practice.

Did you know?

