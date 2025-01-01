2025
David Schramm (https://0xda7a.com)
on behalf of 0xda7a consulting GmbH
Pallavi Pandey (https://www.linkedin.com/in/pallavi-pandey-34567p777)
Independent Security Researcher
Timon Michel (https://www.xing.com/profile/Timon_Michel2)
Independent Security Researcher
2024
Ronald Luten (https://www.linkedin.com/in/ronald-luten-9a43468)
Independent Security Researcher
How to report vulnerabilities
Ensuring the security of our products and services is our highest priority. If you identify any vulnerabilities in our products or services, please use our reporting form.